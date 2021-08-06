Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cilegon City, Banten (5 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Cilegon
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Cilegon City, Prov. Banten
Chronology :
- Moderate - heavy rain in the Cilegon City area caused river water to overflow into settlements and the drainage was not functioning properly on Thursday, August 5, 2021, Pkl. 08.30 WIB
Location :
- Kec. Pulomerak
- Kel. Tamansari
Casualties:
- 100 affected households
Material Losses:
- ±100 houses submerged
- Flood depth 50 - 70 cm
Effort :
- Cilegon City BPBD together with Tagana and local Volunteers monitor and help residents affected by flooding
Up-to-date Condition:
- The flood has receded
Source :
- Cilegon City BPBD
