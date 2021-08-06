Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Cilegon City, Banten (5 Aug 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cilegon

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Cilegon City, Prov. Banten

Chronology :
- Moderate - heavy rain in the Cilegon City area caused river water to overflow into settlements and the drainage was not functioning properly on Thursday, August 5, 2021, Pkl. 08.30 WIB

Location :
- Kec. Pulomerak
- Kel. Tamansari

Casualties:
- 100 affected households

Material Losses:
- ±100 houses submerged
- Flood depth 50 - 70 cm

Effort :
- Cilegon City BPBD together with Tagana and local Volunteers monitor and help residents affected by flooding

Up-to-date Condition:
- The flood has receded

Source :
- Cilegon City BPBD

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content