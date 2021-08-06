Indonesia, Flooding in Cilegon City, Banten (5 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cilegon

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Cilegon City, Prov. Banten

Chronology :

- Moderate - heavy rain in the Cilegon City area caused river water to overflow into settlements and the drainage was not functioning properly on Thursday, August 5, 2021, Pkl. 08.30 WIB

Location :

- Kec. Pulomerak

- Kel. Tamansari

Casualties:

- 100 affected households

Material Losses:

- ±100 houses submerged

- Flood depth 50 - 70 cm

Effort :

- Cilegon City BPBD together with Tagana and local Volunteers monitor and help residents affected by flooding

Up-to-date Condition:

- The flood has receded

Source :

- Cilegon City BPBD

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

