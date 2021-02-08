Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cilegon, Banten (22:58 Feb 6 2021)
Description
Due to high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of river and poor drainage caused flooding in Cilegon, Banten on 6 Feb 2021
Location :
Kec. Pulomerak, Kel. Tamansari, Kel. Lebak Gede
Impacts and Damage/Loss:
807 affected families
± 807 inundated houses
Water level ± 50 – 70 cm
Efforts :
- BPBD Kota Cilegon conducted rapid needs assessment, coordinated with related agencies and evacuated the affected people.
Current condition :
On Sunday, 07 Februari 2021, 0900 hrs, the weather is cloudy, however the flood has subsided.
Source :
BPBD Kota Cilegon
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Cilegon, Banten
Casualties
Affected Families: 807
Affected Persons: 4035
Damages
Damaged houses: 807