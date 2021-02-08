Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Cilegon, Banten (22:58 Feb 6 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Due to high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of river and poor drainage caused flooding in Cilegon, Banten on 6 Feb 2021

Location :

Kec. Pulomerak, Kel. Tamansari, Kel. Lebak Gede

Impacts and Damage/Loss:

  • 807 affected families

  • ± 807 inundated houses

  • Water level ± 50 – 70 cm

Efforts :

  • BPBD Kota Cilegon conducted rapid needs assessment, coordinated with related agencies and evacuated the affected people.

Current condition :

On Sunday, 07 Februari 2021, 0900 hrs, the weather is cloudy, however the flood has subsided.

Source :

BPBD Kota Cilegon

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center : 117 (Bebas Pulsa)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Cilegon, Banten

Casualties

Affected Families: 807
Affected Persons: 4035

Damages

Damaged houses: 807

Related Content