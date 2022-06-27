Indonesia, Flooding in Cilacap Regency (Central Java) (26 Jun 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 26 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000696-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 26 Jun 2022 15:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Cilacap
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Cilacap, Prov. Central Java
• Chronology: triggered by rain with moderate to heavy intensity and poor drainage, causing flooding to overflow and inundate residents' houses on Sunday, 26 June 2022 at 15.45 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cipari
- Ds. Cisuru
- Ds. Serang
• Kec. Bantarsari
- Ds. Cikedondong
• Kec. Jeruklegi
- Ds. Jeruklegi
• Kec. Sidareja
- Ds. Tinggarjaya
• Kec. Karangpucung
- Ds. Sindangbarang
Impacts:
• 222 families / 806 people affected
Damages:
• ± 222 houses
• 1 bridge
• Flood depth 20 - 120 Cm
• ± 3 Ha Agricultural land affected
Search and Rescue
• BPBD Kab, Muara Enim evacuated the affected residents
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Cilacap coordinates with relevant authorities
• BPBD Kab. Cilacap conducts assessments and conducts on-site monitoring
Up-to-date Condition:
• The current flood has receded
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Cilacap
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
