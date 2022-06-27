Indonesia, Flooding in Cilacap Regency (Central Java) (26 Jun 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 26 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000696-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 26 Jun 2022 15:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cilacap

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Cilacap, Prov. Central Java

• Chronology: triggered by rain with moderate to heavy intensity and poor drainage, causing flooding to overflow and inundate residents' houses on Sunday, 26 June 2022 at 15.45 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Cipari

- Ds. Cisuru

- Ds. Serang

• Kec. Bantarsari

- Ds. Cikedondong

• Kec. Jeruklegi

- Ds. Jeruklegi

• Kec. Sidareja

- Ds. Tinggarjaya

• Kec. Karangpucung

- Ds. Sindangbarang

Impacts:

• 222 families / 806 people affected

Damages:

• ± 222 houses

• 1 bridge

• Flood depth 20 - 120 Cm

• ± 3 Ha Agricultural land affected

Search and Rescue

• BPBD Kab, Muara Enim evacuated the affected residents

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Cilacap coordinates with relevant authorities

• BPBD Kab. Cilacap conducts assessments and conducts on-site monitoring

Up-to-date Condition:

• The current flood has receded

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Cilacap

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops