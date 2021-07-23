Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cilacap Regency, Central Java (21 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Cilacap
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Cilacap, Prov. Central Java
Chronology :
- Due to high intensity rain causing the Jambu River to overflow on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB
Location: Kec. Jeruklegi
- Ds. Jeruklegi Wetan
- Ds. Sawangan
- Ds. Prapagan
- Ds. Brebegan
- Ds. Jambusari
Casualties:
71 families / 284 people affected
16 households evacuated
Material Losses:
71 houses submerged
30 Ha of submerged rice fields
Flood depth 50 – 150 cm
Effort:
- BPBD Kab. Cilacap coordinates with local government officials to carry out evacuation and data collection
Up-to-date Condition:
- The water has receded
Source:
- BPBD Kab. Cilacap
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops