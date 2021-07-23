Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Cilacap Regency, Central Java (21 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cilacap

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Cilacap, Prov. Central Java

Chronology :

  • Due to high intensity rain causing the Jambu River to overflow on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location: Kec. Jeruklegi

  • Ds. Jeruklegi Wetan
  • Ds. Sawangan
  • Ds. Prapagan
  • Ds. Brebegan
  • Ds. Jambusari

Casualties:

  • 71 families / 284 people affected

  • 16 households evacuated

Material Losses:

  • 71 houses submerged

  • 30 Ha of submerged rice fields

  • Flood depth 50 – 150 cm

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Cilacap coordinates with local government officials to carry out evacuation and data collection

Up-to-date Condition:

  • The water has receded

Source:

  • BPBD Kab. Cilacap

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb


