Indonesia, Flooding in Cilacap Regency, Central Java (16 Nov 2021)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000973-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 15:15:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cilacap

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Cilacap, Prov. Central Java

Chronology :

Heavy rainfall. Drainage along Jalan Ahmad Yani (Regency Road) in the RW area. 01-04 not working optimally on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Pkl. 15.15 WIB.

Location :

Kec. Cipari

• Ds. Caruy

- Dsn. Cigintung

- Dsn. Karangjambu

Impacts:

• 514 families / 1,542 people affected

Damages:

• 514 housing units

• roads

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Cilacap coordinates with the Caruy Village Government and appeals to the community to increase vigilance.

Latest Condition:

• The flood has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Cilacap

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops