Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cilacap Regency, Central Java (16 Nov 2021)
Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000973-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 15:15:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Cilacap
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Cilacap, Prov. Central Java
Chronology :
Heavy rainfall. Drainage along Jalan Ahmad Yani (Regency Road) in the RW area. 01-04 not working optimally on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Pkl. 15.15 WIB.
Location :
Kec. Cipari
• Ds. Caruy
- Dsn. Cigintung
- Dsn. Karangjambu
Impacts:
• 514 families / 1,542 people affected
Damages:
• 514 housing units
• roads
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Cilacap coordinates with the Caruy Village Government and appeals to the community to increase vigilance.
Latest Condition:
• The flood has receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Cilacap
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops