Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cilacap, Central Java (22:00 Nov 15 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Cilacap Prov. Central Java
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain and overflowing canals on Sunday, November 15, 2020 Pkl. 22:00 WIB
Impact:
13 families were displaced
101 households affected
± 131 housing units affected
TMA reaches 50 - 80 cm
Advanced Condition:
- Monday, 16 November 2020, Pkl. 06.00 WIB the water in the settlement has started to recede
Urgent needs :
- Blankets, mats, baby equipment, toddler milk and food
Source:
Mr. Samidi Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Cilacap
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Cilacap, Central Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 101
Affected Persons: 505
Displaced Persons: 65
Damages
Damaged houses: 131