Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Cilacap, Central Java (22:00 Nov 15 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in the District. Cilacap Prov. Central Java

Chronology:

  • Due to high intensity rain and overflowing canals on Sunday, November 15, 2020 Pkl. 22:00 WIB

Impact:

  • 13 families were displaced

  • 101 households affected

  • ± 131 housing units affected

  • TMA reaches 50 - 80 cm

Advanced Condition:

  • Monday, 16 November 2020, Pkl. 06.00 WIB the water in the settlement has started to recede

Urgent needs :

  • Blankets, mats, baby equipment, toddler milk and food

Source:

Mr. Samidi Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Cilacap

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Cilacap, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 101

Affected Persons: 505

Displaced Persons: 65

Damages

Damaged houses: 131

Related Content