Indonesia, Flooding in Cilacap, Central Java (19:40 Oct 26 2020)

Description

High rainfall intesity caused flooding in Cilacap, Central Java on Monday, 26 October 2020 0300 hrs local time. The flooding affected two villages in Kroya Sub-region, Cilacap Region, Central Java Province:

Affected area:

• Mujur Village • Gentari Village

Local disaster management authority (BPBD Cilacap) conduct rapid assessment and coordinate with relevant agencies.

The current weather reported on Monday, 26 Octobe 12:34 is clear and cloudy. The flood has continuosly receed.

The BPBD Cilacap delivered the relief items to the affected communities.

Source : BPBD Cilacap

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Cilacap, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 213

Affected Persons: 1065

Displaced Persons: 25

Damages

Damaged houses: 5Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road; 73 ha paddy fieldAccess to early warning: Yes