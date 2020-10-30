Indonesia, Flooding in Ciamis, West Java (02:00 Oct 27 2020)

Description

High rainfall intensity and overflow of Ciputrahaji River and Cikaso River on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 0200 hrs local time caused flooding in several locations in Ciamis Region, West Java Province. inundation 50 - 100 cm.

Affected Location:

• Banjarsari Sub-region

Purwasari Village

Ciherang Village

Cibadak Village

Banjarsari Village

Ratawangi Village

Sindangasih Village

Sindanghayu Village

Ciulu Village

Sukasari Village

•Banjaranyar Sub-region

Cikaso Village

Sindangrasa Village

Gigayam Village

Banjaranyar Village

Langkapsari Village

Tanjungsari Village

Karyamukti Village

The local disaster management authority (BPBD Ciamis) performs rapid assessment, evacuate the affected communities and coordinate with relevant agencies. The BPBD distributes logistic relief items such as food items, blanket, mattress, kids ware, clothes and mineral water.

Latest Situation as of 27 October 2020 1934 hrs local time the rain is still continually pouring. The are is still blackouts. 150 people evacuated at school in Banjarsari Sub-region.

The BPBD list down the immediate needs:

• Evacuation • Food items • Hygiene Kits • Mattress • Blankets • Clothes

Source: BPBD Ciamis

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Ciamis, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 3880

Affected Persons: 5493

Displaced Persons: 150

Evacuation Centre: 1

Damages