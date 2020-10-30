Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ciamis, West Java (02:00 Oct 27 2020)
Description
High rainfall intensity and overflow of Ciputrahaji River and Cikaso River on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 0200 hrs local time caused flooding in several locations in Ciamis Region, West Java Province. inundation 50 - 100 cm.
Affected Location:
• Banjarsari Sub-region
Purwasari Village
Ciherang Village
Cibadak Village
Banjarsari Village
Ratawangi Village
Sindangasih Village
Sindanghayu Village
Ciulu Village
Sukasari Village
•Banjaranyar Sub-region
Cikaso Village
Sindangrasa Village
Gigayam Village
Banjaranyar Village
Langkapsari Village
Tanjungsari Village
Karyamukti Village
The local disaster management authority (BPBD Ciamis) performs rapid assessment, evacuate the affected communities and coordinate with relevant agencies. The BPBD distributes logistic relief items such as food items, blanket, mattress, kids ware, clothes and mineral water.
Latest Situation as of 27 October 2020 1934 hrs local time the rain is still continually pouring. The are is still blackouts. 150 people evacuated at school in Banjarsari Sub-region.
The BPBD list down the immediate needs:
• Evacuation • Food items • Hygiene Kits • Mattress • Blankets • Clothes
Source: BPBD Ciamis
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Ciamis, West Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 3880
Affected Persons: 5493
Displaced Persons: 150
Evacuation Centre: 1
Damages