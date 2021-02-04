Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Ciamis Regency, West Java (03:13 Feb 2 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Flooding in Jombang Regency, East Java

High intensity of rain caused the overflow of river.

Affected Area:
Kab. Ciamis, West Java
Kec. Banjaranyar
Ds. Sindangrasa
Dsn. Pongparang

Casualty:
NA

Material loss/ Impacts:

  • 512 affected families or 2165 affected people

  • Inundated area with water level (50 CM -75 CM) in the riverbanks

Effort:

  • BPBD Ciamis has conducted coordination and rapid assessment with other relevant.

  • Evacuation by voulunteers, personnels and community.

Current Condition:

  • The rain has stopped, water level has subsided and affected people has returned to their home.

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Ciamis, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 512
Affected Persons: 2165

Damages

Related Content