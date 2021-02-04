Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ciamis Regency, West Java (03:13 Feb 2 2021)
Description
Flooding in Jombang Regency, East Java
High intensity of rain caused the overflow of river.
Affected Area:
Kab. Ciamis, West Java
Kec. Banjaranyar
Ds. Sindangrasa
Dsn. Pongparang
Casualty:
NA
Material loss/ Impacts:
512 affected families or 2165 affected people
Inundated area with water level (50 CM -75 CM) in the riverbanks
Effort:
BPBD Ciamis has conducted coordination and rapid assessment with other relevant.
Evacuation by voulunteers, personnels and community.
Current Condition:
- The rain has stopped, water level has subsided and affected people has returned to their home.
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Ciamis, West Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 512
Affected Persons: 2165
Damages