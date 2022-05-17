Indonesia, Flooding in Central Mamuju (West Sulawesi) (9 May 2022)

Sulawesi Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 09 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000536-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 13 May 2022 13:08:43

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mamuju

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by heavy rains that lasted for a long time causing flooding that occurred on Monday, May 9, 2022, Pkl. 15.00 WITA. BPBD Prov. West Sulawesi forwards the information on the Early Warning of potential rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to the relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster. BPBD Kab. Mamuju coordinates with relevant authorities. BPBD Kab. Go to the location and do an assessment.