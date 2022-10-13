Indonesia, Flooding in Central Mamuju Regency (West Sulawesi) (12 Oct 2022)

Sulawesi Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001117-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022 06:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Mamuju
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall nad overflowing of Budong-budong and Lamu River
Location:
• Kec. Topoyo
- Ds. Pangallong
• Kec. Pangale
- Ds. Lemo-lemo
• Kec. Tobadak
- Ds. Saloadak
Efforts:
- BPBD Central mamuju coordinate with relevant agencies and conduct evacuation as well as monitoring and assessments
Latest COndition:
- Flooding starts to receded