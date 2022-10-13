Indonesia, Flooding in Central Mamuju Regency (West Sulawesi) (12 Oct 2022)

Sulawesi Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001117-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mamuju

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall nad overflowing of Budong-budong and Lamu River

Location:

• Kec. Topoyo

- Ds. Pangallong

• Kec. Pangale

- Ds. Lemo-lemo

• Kec. Tobadak

- Ds. Saloadak

Efforts:

- BPBD Central mamuju coordinate with relevant agencies and conduct evacuation as well as monitoring and assessments

Latest COndition:

- Flooding starts to receded