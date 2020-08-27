Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Central Maluku Regency, Maluku Province (08:00 Aug 25 2020)
Description
Heavy rainfall and poor drainage system triggered flooding (height = 100 cm) in Central Maluku Regency on Tuesday 25 August 2020, 1000 local time. The flood inundated 3 villages in Amahai Sub-region, as the following:
- Haruru Village
- Makariki Village
- Sepa Village
Korban Jiwa :
- 117 KK/689 jiwa terdampak
Kerugian Materil :
- ± 117 unit rumah terendam
- TMA 100 cm
The local disaster management authority (BPBD) are closely monitor the event and distributing the logistic items such as food, mineral water, and clean water.
The flood had receded on 26 August 2020 0200 local time.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Maluku
Casualties
Affected Families: 117
Affected Persons: 689
Displaced Persons: 689
Evacuation Centre: 3
Damages
Damaged houses: 117
Access to early warning: Yes