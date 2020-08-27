Indonesia, Flooding in Central Maluku Regency, Maluku Province (08:00 Aug 25 2020)

Description

Heavy rainfall and poor drainage system triggered flooding (height = 100 cm) in Central Maluku Regency on Tuesday 25 August 2020, 1000 local time. The flood inundated 3 villages in Amahai Sub-region, as the following:

Haruru Village

Makariki Village

Sepa Village

Korban Jiwa :

117 KK/689 jiwa terdampak

Kerugian Materil :

± 117 unit rumah terendam

TMA 100 cm

The local disaster management authority (BPBD) are closely monitor the event and distributing the logistic items such as food, mineral water, and clean water.

The flood had receded on 26 August 2020 0200 local time.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Maluku

Casualties

Affected Families: 117

Affected Persons: 689

Displaced Persons: 689

Evacuation Centre: 3

Damages

Damaged houses: 117

Access to early warning: Yes