Indonesia, Flooding in Central Maluku Regency (Maluku) (27 Aug 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000902-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022 02:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Maluku Tengah
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Regency. Central Maluku, Prov. Maluku
• Chronology : Triggered by moderate to heavy rain on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at. 02.30 WIT
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Maluku forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster
Location :
kec. Kota Masohi
Kel. Namasina
Kec. Amahai
Impacts:
• 171 families / 908 people affected (data collection)
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 23 families/84 persons displaced (data collection)
5. Search and Rescue
• Evacuating residents
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 171 houses affected, TMA 20-50 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/Polri
Effort :
• The BPBD TRC-PB team has been to the location of the incident and coordinated with the village and sub-district governments in further handling efforts that need to be carried out with the relevant technical OPD.
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Central Maluku
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
