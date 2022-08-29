Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Central Maluku Regency (Maluku) (27 Aug 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000902-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022 02:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Maluku Tengah

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Regency. Central Maluku, Prov. Maluku

• Chronology : Triggered by moderate to heavy rain on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at. 02.30 WIT

Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Maluku forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :
kec. Kota Masohi
Kel. Namasina
Kec. Amahai

Impacts:
• 171 families / 908 people affected (data collection)

Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 23 families/84 persons displaced (data collection)
5. Search and Rescue
• Evacuating residents
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 171 houses affected, TMA 20-50 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/Polri

Effort :
• The BPBD TRC-PB team has been to the location of the incident and coordinated with the village and sub-district governments in further handling efforts that need to be carried out with the relevant technical OPD.

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Central Maluku

