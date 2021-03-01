Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (18:30 Feb 26 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology: Due to the high intensity of rain on Friday, 26 February 2021 in the district. Central Lombok from 13:30 WITA to 16:30 WITA

Location:

Regency. central Lombok

District Praya

Village Leneng

• 241 households affected

Material Loss:

  • ± 241 housing units affected

Effort :

  • BPBD Central Lombok has coordinated with Provincial BPBD NTB to backup the logistical needs of the affected residents

  • BPBD Central Lombok coordinates with stakeholders regarding emergency response efforts

  • BPBD Central Lombok reported the latest events to the Head of BNPB-RI, the Governor of NTB, the Regent of Central Lombok, the Deputy Regent of Central Lombok, the NTB Regional Secretary, the Head of BPBD Prov. NTB and the Central Lombok Regional Secretary

  • BPBD Central Lombok continues to monitor the development of Disaster events that occurred in the District area. central Lombok

Urgent Needs: Mineral water, instant noodles, pampers & sanitary napkins

Advanced Condition:

  • Water is observed to recede.

Source: Fast Response Team BPBD Central Lombok Regency

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 241

Affected Persons: 1205

Damages

Damaged houses: 241

Related Content