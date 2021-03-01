Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (18:30 Feb 26 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to the high intensity of rain on Friday, 26 February 2021 in the district. Central Lombok from 13:30 WITA to 16:30 WITA
Location:
Regency. central Lombok
District Praya
Village Leneng
• 241 households affected
Material Loss:
- ± 241 housing units affected
Effort :
BPBD Central Lombok has coordinated with Provincial BPBD NTB to backup the logistical needs of the affected residents
BPBD Central Lombok coordinates with stakeholders regarding emergency response efforts
BPBD Central Lombok reported the latest events to the Head of BNPB-RI, the Governor of NTB, the Regent of Central Lombok, the Deputy Regent of Central Lombok, the NTB Regional Secretary, the Head of BPBD Prov. NTB and the Central Lombok Regional Secretary
BPBD Central Lombok continues to monitor the development of Disaster events that occurred in the District area. central Lombok
Urgent Needs: Mineral water, instant noodles, pampers & sanitary napkins
Advanced Condition:
- Water is observed to recede.
Source: Fast Response Team BPBD Central Lombok Regency
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 241
Affected Persons: 1205
Damages
Damaged houses: 241