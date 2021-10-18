Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Central Bengkulu Regency, Bengkulu (14 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bengkulu Tengah

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Central Bengkulu, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology :
• Heavy rain on Thursday, October 14, 2021, Pkl. 09:00 WIB, causing the Bengkulu river to rise and submerge the house

Location :
• Kec. Talang Empat
• Ds. Taba Terunjam
• Kec. Karang Tinggi
• Ds. Talang Empat

Impacts:
• ± 83 HHs affected

Material Losses:
• ± 83 housing units affected
• Flood depth ± 40 - 100 cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Central Bengkulu coordinates with relevant agencies and the local District/Village to collect data

Latest Condition:
• The flood has completely receded

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Central Bengkulu

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content