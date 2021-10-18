Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Central Bengkulu Regency, Bengkulu (14 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bengkulu Tengah
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Central Bengkulu, Prov. Bengkulu
Chronology :
• Heavy rain on Thursday, October 14, 2021, Pkl. 09:00 WIB, causing the Bengkulu river to rise and submerge the house
Location :
• Kec. Talang Empat
• Ds. Taba Terunjam
• Kec. Karang Tinggi
• Ds. Talang Empat
Impacts:
• ± 83 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• ± 83 housing units affected
• Flood depth ± 40 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Central Bengkulu coordinates with relevant agencies and the local District/Village to collect data
Latest Condition:
• The flood has completely receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Central Bengkulu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
