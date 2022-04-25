Indonesia, Flooding Central Aceh Regency (Aceh) (24 Apr 2022)

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 24 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000493-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 24 Apr 2022 10:00:55

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Tengah

DESCRIPTION

Triggered by heavy rain on Sunday, 24 Apr, 2022 Pkl. 20:50 WIB. BPBD Kab. Central Aceh carried out the cleaning of landslide materials in the form of wood and stones blocking the road carried out by TRC and the community as well as cleaning people's houses.