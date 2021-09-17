Indonesia, Flooding in Buru Regency, Maluku (16 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Buru

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• High intensity rain caused the Waegeren River to flood and overflow on Thursday, September 16, 2021

pkl. 17:00 WIT

Location :

• Kec. Fenalisela

- Ds. Waelana Lana

- Ds. Persiapan Silewa

- Ds. Wamana Baru

• Kec. Lolongguba

- Ds. Waegeren

- Ds. Wabolen

Fatalities :

• ±237 HH displaced

Material Losses:

• ±364 houses (data collection)

• 1 Bridge

• ±20 meter water pipe

• 6 motor

• Flood depth ±70 cm

Effort :

• District Secretary. Hurry ordered the BPBD Kab. Buru and the District PUPR Office. Buru immediately went to the location to review the damage to the connecting bridge and take Emergency Handling Steps, as well as coordinate with the local Village Apparatus, Babinsa and Babinkamtibmas in Fenaliseala District to collect data and help affected residents

• BPBD Kab. Hurry to distribute 500 kg of rice and 50 cartons of instant noodles to affected residents in Waelana Lana Village and Silewa Preparation Village

• Buru District Social Service distributed 600 kg of rice, 25 blankets, 9 tarpaulins in Wamana Baru Village

• BPBD Kab. Hurry up and distribute 250 kg of rice, 70 cartons of instant noodles in Wamana Baru Village

• BPBD Kab. Hurry up and distribute 150 kg of rice, 30 cartons of instant noodles in Waegeren Village, Wabolen Hamlet

Urgent needs :

• Repair of the bridge connecting Waelana Lana Village and Silewa Preparation Village

• Normalization of the Waegeren sungai river

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Buru

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

