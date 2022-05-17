Indonesia, Flooding in Buol Regency (Central Sulawesi) (9 May 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 09 May 2022

Impact Update Date : Mon, 09 May 2022 13:03:34

AFFECTED AREA/S

Buol

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rains, the Negeri Lama River overflowed and caused flooding on Monday, 09 May 2022 Pkl. 21.25 WITA. BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi forwards the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster. BPBD Kab. Buol collects data at the location and coordinates with the Provincial BPBD and related parties. Tuesday, May 12, 2022 the flood gradually recedes.