Indonesia, Flooding in Bulukumba Regency (South Sulawesi) (9 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 09 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000647-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 09 Jun 2022 03:07:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bulukumba

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall

Location: Kec. Ujungbulu, Kel. Loka, Kel.Tanah Bongkong, Kel. Caile

Human

Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 1750

Affected Family: 350

Internally Displaced People: null

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): null

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 350

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: null

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: null

Settlements: null

Worship Placesè null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null