Indonesia, Flooding in Bulukumba Regency (South Sulawesi) (9 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 09 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000647-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 09 Jun 2022 03:07:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bulukumba

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall

Location: Kec. Ujungbulu, Kel. Loka, Kel.Tanah Bongkong, Kel. Caile

Human

Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 1750
Affected Family: 350
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 350
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null

