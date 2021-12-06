Indonesia, Flooding in Brebes Regency (Central Java) (3 Dec 2021)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 03 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001049-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 03 Dec 2021 04:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Brebes

DESCRIPTION

Flood in Kab. Brebes, Prov. Central Java

• Chronology: Triggered by tidal waves on the North Coast of Java Island and caused tidal flooding in the Kab. Brebes on Friday. December 3, 2021 Pkl. 04.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Brebes

- Kel. Randusanga Kulon

- Kel. Randusanga Wetan

• Kec. Losari

- Kel. Prapat Lor

Impacts:

• 1,416 families affected

Damages

• 795 housing units affected

• Flood depth 20 - 50 Cm

• Seaweed ponds affected

Effort :

• TRC PB BPBD Brebes and conduct an assessment related to the chronology and impact of the incident

• TRC PB urges residents to always be vigilant

• TRC-PB BPBD Brebes urges residents to always be careful and alert when doing activities indoors or outdoors considering that it is still the rainy season with uncertain weather.

Latest Condition:

• Cloudy weather - overcast

• The flood has receded, but at 03.00 WIB to 10.00 WIB the tide is back with a maximum TMA of 100 cm.

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Brebes

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops