Indonesia, Flooding in Brebes Regency (Central Java) (3 Dec 2021)

Event Date : Fri, 03 Dec 2021
Impact Update Date : Fri, 03 Dec 2021 04:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Brebes
DESCRIPTION
Flood in Kab. Brebes, Prov. Central Java
• Chronology: Triggered by tidal waves on the North Coast of Java Island and caused tidal flooding in the Kab. Brebes on Friday. December 3, 2021 Pkl. 04.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Brebes
- Kel. Randusanga Kulon
- Kel. Randusanga Wetan
• Kec. Losari
- Kel. Prapat Lor
Impacts:
• 1,416 families affected
Damages
• 795 housing units affected
• Flood depth 20 - 50 Cm
• Seaweed ponds affected
Effort :
• TRC PB BPBD Brebes and conduct an assessment related to the chronology and impact of the incident
• TRC PB urges residents to always be vigilant
• TRC-PB BPBD Brebes urges residents to always be careful and alert when doing activities indoors or outdoors considering that it is still the rainy season with uncertain weather.
Latest Condition:
• Cloudy weather - overcast
• The flood has receded, but at 03.00 WIB to 10.00 WIB the tide is back with a maximum TMA of 100 cm.
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Brebes
