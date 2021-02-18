Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Brebes Regency, Central Java (02:00 Feb 17 2021)
Description
Chronology:
- Due to moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 at Pkl. 02.00 WIB
Location:
Ketanggungan Sub-district
Casualty :
- 2,709 families / 11,085 people affected
Material loss:
- ± 3,171 housing units were submerged
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Brebes coordinates with related agencies to collect data and provide logistical assistance to affected victims
Advanced Condition:
- Currently the floods have receded
Source:
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Brebes
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
