Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Brebes Regency, Central Java (02:00 Feb 17 2021)

Chronology:

  • Due to moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 at Pkl. 02.00 WIB

Location:

Ketanggungan Sub-district

Casualty :

  • 2,709 families / 11,085 people affected

Material loss:

  • ± 3,171 housing units were submerged

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Brebes coordinates with related agencies to collect data and provide logistical assistance to affected victims

Advanced Condition:

  • Currently the floods have receded

Source:

  • Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Brebes

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Brebes Regency, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 2709
Affected Persons: 11085

Damages

Damaged houses: 3171

