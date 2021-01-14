Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Boyolali Regency, Central Java (15:30 Jan 10 2021)
Description
Chronology:
• Due to high-intensity rain and overflowing river water on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 15.30 WIB
Location:
• Ngemplak Subdistrict
• Sambi Subdistrict
• Simo Subdistrict
• Wonosegoro Subdistrict
Material Loss:
• 20 housing units submerged
• TMA 30- 80 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Boyolali collects data and coordinates with related agencies
Lastest condition:
• The flood has receded
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Boyolali
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Boyolaly Districty, Central Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 20
Affected Persons: 100
Damages
Damaged houses: 20