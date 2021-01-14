Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Boyolali Regency, Central Java (15:30 Jan 10 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rain and overflowing river water on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 15.30 WIB

Location:

• Ngemplak Subdistrict

• Sambi Subdistrict

• Simo Subdistrict

• Wonosegoro Subdistrict

Material Loss:

• 20 housing units submerged

• TMA 30- 80 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Boyolali collects data and coordinates with related agencies

Lastest condition:

• The flood has receded

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Boyolali

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Boyolaly Districty, Central Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 20

Affected Persons: 100

Damages

Damaged houses: 20

Related Content