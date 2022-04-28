Indonesia, Flooding in Bontang City (East Kalimantan) (25 Apr 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 25 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000495-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 25 Apr 2022 16:14:57

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bontang

DESCRIPTION

Floods hit eight villages in Bontang City, East Kalimantan on Monday (25/4). Floods occurred after the rain with high intensity at 14.30 WIB.

The Bontang City Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that as of Tuesday (26/4) there were 1,992 housing units in eight villages affected by flooding with water levels varying between 50 and 100 centimeters.

The eight sub-districts include, Guntung Village, Api-Api Village and Gunung Elai Village in the North Bontang District. Then the area of ​​West Bontang District with Gunung Telihan Village and Kanaan Village which experienced flooding. Furthermore, Satimpo Village, Tanjung Laut Indah Village and Tanjung Laut Village are in the South Bontang District.

At the time of the incident, the BPBD of the Province of East Kalimantan, the BPBD of the City of Bontang, the TNI/Polri and the local government and local volunteers headed to the affected location, to carry out disaster management, evacuation, and data collection.

Until now, data collection is still being carried out, temporary data shows that 1,992 families/6,425 people were affected by the flood, some of them fled to the Gunung Elai Village Office and to safer relatives' homes.

To meet basic needs in the form of food and drinks, the BPBD of Bontang City has established a public kitchen post in Gunung Telihan Village.

Based on a flood risk analysis at InaRISK BNPB, Bontang City is in the category with moderate to high risk.

Seeing this, BNPB appealed to local governments to take preparedness steps by routinely checking drainage, waterways and rivers to be free from piles of material blocking the flow of water.

Meanwhile, people, especially those living in flood-prone areas, should have the ability to evacuate and always pay attention to weather developments in their area with the aim of being able to make efforts to reduce the impact of floods.