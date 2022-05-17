Indonesia, Flooding in Bontang City (East Kalimantan) (10 May 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 10 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000558-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 10 May 2022 15:45:17

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bontang

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by moderate to heavy rain in the City of Bontang and its surroundings on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 10.00 WITA. Efforts: BPBD of Bontang City coordinates with related agencies and apparatus, BPBD of Bontang City conducts on-site assessment and monitoring. Up-to-date Condition: BPBD is still doing data collection, Some residents have evacuated independently to a safe place and some have fled to the Gunung Elai Village Office, The weather is currently cloudy