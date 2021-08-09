Indonesia, Flooding in Bone Bone and South Sumakaju Sub-district, North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (6 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

• High intensity of rainfall since 05 August 2021 Pkl. 21:00 WITA resulting in Friday, August 6, 2021 Pkl. 02:00 WITA Lamoa River and abundant rainwater cannot cross the main channel because it is filled with garbage, pieces of wood and vines which causes waterlogging as high as 20 - 60 cm in two Hamlets

Location :

• Kec. Bone Bone

• Desa Patoloan

• Dusun Legoksari

• Dusun Lemahabang

Casualties :

• ±75 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• 30 units of flooded houses in Legoksari Hamlet

• 45 flooded housing units in Lemahabang Hamlet

• Fasum : 1 SD Unit, 1 Islamic Boarding School Unit, 300 meters neighborhood road

Effort :

• Morning at 08.00 WITA community members, Forkopincam, BPBD Kab. North Luwu, PUPR, Babinsa Village Head and Babinkantibmas working together to clean up the garbage that has accumulated in the crossing channel so that water can flow to avoid aftershocks

Source :

BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

