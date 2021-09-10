Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bone Bolango Regency, Gorontalo (8 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bone Bolango
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Bone Bolango, Prov. gorontalo
Chronology :
• It has been raining with moderate intensity since early this morning. 04:00 s.d 10.00 WITA causing flooding in Ds. White Sandalwood and Ds. Ilohuuwa on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Pkl. 10:00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Bone
- Ds. Cendana Putih
- Ds. Illohuuwa
Impacts:
• 60 KK/238 people affected
Material Losses:
• 60 houses
• 1 bridge
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bone Bolango collects data on victims and coordinates with related SKPD
• BPBD conducts socialization of isolated communities in Dsn. 3, Ds. Ilohuuwa
• BPBD provides needed logistical assistance
• BPBD together with TNI/Polri & TAGANA handle waste caused by flood disaster
Source :
BPBD Kab. Bone Bolango
