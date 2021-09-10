Indonesia, Flooding in Bone Bolango Regency, Gorontalo (8 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bone Bolango

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Bone Bolango, Prov. gorontalo

Chronology :

• It has been raining with moderate intensity since early this morning. 04:00 s.d 10.00 WITA causing flooding in Ds. White Sandalwood and Ds. Ilohuuwa on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Pkl. 10:00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Bone

- Ds. Cendana Putih

- Ds. Illohuuwa

Impacts:

• 60 KK/238 people affected

Material Losses:

• 60 houses

• 1 bridge

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bone Bolango collects data on victims and coordinates with related SKPD

• BPBD conducts socialization of isolated communities in Dsn. 3, Ds. Ilohuuwa

• BPBD provides needed logistical assistance

• BPBD together with TNI/Polri & TAGANA handle waste caused by flood disaster

Source :

BPBD Kab. Bone Bolango

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

