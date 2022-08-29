Indonesia, Flooding in Bone Bolango Regency (Gorontalo) (23 Aug 2022)

Gorontalo, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 22 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000888-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022 16:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bone Bolango

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain on Monday, 22 August 2022, Pkl. 14.26 WITA

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Gorontalo forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters.

Location :

Kec. Bone

Ds. Taludaa

Ds. Masiaga

Ds. Ilohuuwa

Ds. Mooduliyo

Impact:

• 278 affected households (data collection)

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• Submerged Early Childhood School

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 278 families/ 978 people displaced to sub-district office's house and other safe places.

5. Search and Rescue

• Evacuating residents

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 278 housing units affected, 2 housing units, sub-district office submerged, TMA 150 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bone Bolango conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• Water level gradually recedes.

Urgent needs :

- Fast food

- Explanation

- Alkon

- PB Logistics

- Other supporting tools.

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bone Bolango

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

