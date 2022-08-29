Indonesia, Flooding in Bone Bolango Regency (Gorontalo) (23 Aug 2022)

Gorontalo, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 22 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000888-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022 16:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bone Bolango
DESCRIPTION
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain on Monday, 22 August 2022, Pkl. 14.26 WITA
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Gorontalo forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters.
Location :
Kec. Bone
Ds. Taludaa
Ds. Masiaga
Ds. Ilohuuwa
Ds. Mooduliyo
Impact:
• 278 affected households (data collection)
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• Submerged Early Childhood School
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 278 families/ 978 people displaced to sub-district office's house and other safe places.
5. Search and Rescue
• Evacuating residents
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 278 housing units affected, 2 housing units, sub-district office submerged, TMA 150 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bone Bolango conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• Water level gradually recedes.
Urgent needs :
- Fast food
- Explanation
- Alkon
- PB Logistics
- Other supporting tools.
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bone Bolango
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops