Indonesia, Flooding in Bone Bolango, Gorontalo (22:59 Jun 11 2020)

Description JAKARTA - The flash flood disaster that occurred in Bone Bolango Regency, Gorontalo, has forced at least 400 people to evacuate in four refugee points. This is according to a report from the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Bone Bolango Regency, which was renewed on Sunday (6/14) at 21.20 WIB.

In addition to residents displaced, 2,608 households / 9,301 people were affected and 3 people were reported injured.

Based on previous reports, flash floods caused by the collapse of the Taluda River embankment after high intensity rain continued to occur in the Bone Bolango area on Thursday (11/6).

Some affected areas include Boludawa Village, East Tingkohubu Village, Tingkohubu Village, Tinelo Village, Bubeya Village in Suwawa District.

Then Libungo Village, Pancuran Village, Molintogupo Village and Bonda Raya Village in South Suwawa District. Tanah Putih Village, Luwoho Village, Timbuoo Village, Central Timbuolo Village, East Timbuolo Village, West Timbuolo Village, Buata Village in Botupingge District.

Furthermore, Padengo Village, Oluhuta Village, Tumbihe Village, Pauwo Village, Tanggilingo Village and West Dutohe Village in Kabila District, and several villages in Central Suwawa and East Suwawa Districts.

According to reports, as many as 2,504 housing units were affected with 31 homes reported to be heavily damaged and 10 houses slightly damaged. Then 1 school building was slightly damaged, 1 health facility building was damaged, 1 place of worship was damaged and 1 unit of the bridge was slightly damaged.

So far, the Bone Bolango BPBD Team is still conducting data collection, coordinating with the TNI / Polri and SAR teams to conduct evacuations in the field.

The Gorontalo Province BPBD team has also set up a public kitchen to provide logistical needs for affected communities. For the latest conditions, it is reported that the flood has gradually receded.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bone Bolango Regency, Gorontalo

Casualties

Injured: 3

Affected Families: 2608

Affected Persons: 9301

Displaced Persons: 400

Evacuation Centre: 4

Damages

Damaged houses: 2504 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1 Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 1 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1

