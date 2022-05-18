Indonesia, Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Timur (Sulawesi Utara) (16 May 2022)

Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 16 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000564-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 16 May 2022 04:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bolaang Mongondow Timur
DESCRIPTION
Chronology : Triggered by rain with high to moderate intensity with a long enough duration on Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:00 WITA
Location :
- District. Kotabunan : Ds. Buyat Induk, Ds. Buyat Tengah, Ds. Buyat Selatan, Ds. Bulawan Dua
- District. Tutuyan : Ds. Togid
- District. Motongkad : Ds. ]Motongkad Selatan
Impact: ±103 families affected
Material Losses:
± 103 units of submerged houses (data collection)
Water Level reaches ± 30-50 cm
Efforts: BPBD Kab. Bolaang Mongondow Timur conducted a quick survey and coordinate with relevant agencies
Source: Staff. BPBD Kab. Bolaang Mongondow Timur Mr. Devianto Maani Via WA
(081244242797) & Head of BPBD Bolaang Mongondow Timur Mr. Elvis Via WA
(085298569524)