Indonesia, Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Timur (Sulawesi Utara) (16 May 2022)

Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 16 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000564-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 16 May 2022 04:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bolaang Mongondow Timur

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by rain with high to moderate intensity with a long enough duration on Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:00 WITA

Location :

- District. Kotabunan : Ds. Buyat Induk, Ds. Buyat Tengah, Ds. Buyat Selatan, Ds. Bulawan Dua

- District. Tutuyan : Ds. Togid

- District. Motongkad : Ds. ]Motongkad Selatan

Impact: ±103 families affected

Material Losses:

± 103 units of submerged houses (data collection)

Water Level reaches ± 30-50 cm

Efforts: BPBD Kab. Bolaang Mongondow Timur conducted a quick survey and coordinate with relevant agencies

Source: Staff. BPBD Kab. Bolaang Mongondow Timur Mr. Devianto Maani Via WA

(081244242797) & Head of BPBD Bolaang Mongondow Timur Mr. Elvis Via WA

(085298569524)