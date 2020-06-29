Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Selatan, North Sulawesi (07:30 Jun 27 2020)
Description
High-intensity rainfall and improper drainage system trigger flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Selatan Region, North Sulawesi Province. A 20-70 cm flood inundated 220 houses in the following area:
1. Kec. Bolaang Uki, Ds. Tolondadu Village
2. Kec. Tomini, Ds. Pakukujaya Village
3. Kec. Pinolosian, Ds. Ilomata Village
The local disaster management authority (BPBD) are performing rapid assessment in the affected area and coordinate with the local government agency.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bolaang Mongondow Selatan, North Sulawesi
Casualties
Affected Families: 220
Affected Persons: 1100
Damages
Damaged houses: 220
Access to early warning: Yes