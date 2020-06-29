Indonesia, Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Selatan, North Sulawesi (07:30 Jun 27 2020)

Description

High-intensity rainfall and improper drainage system trigger flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Selatan Region, North Sulawesi Province. A 20-70 cm flood inundated 220 houses in the following area:

1. Kec. Bolaang Uki, Ds. Tolondadu Village

2. Kec. Tomini, Ds. Pakukujaya Village

3. Kec. Pinolosian, Ds. Ilomata Village

The local disaster management authority (BPBD) are performing rapid assessment in the affected area and coordinate with the local government agency.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bolaang Mongondow Selatan, North Sulawesi

Casualties

Affected Families: 220

Affected Persons: 1100

Damages

Damaged houses: 220

Access to early warning: Yes