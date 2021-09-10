Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi (9 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bolaang Mongondow
DESCRIPTION
Development of Floods in Kab. Bolaang Mongondow, Prov. North Sulawesi
UPDATE : Thursday, 09 September 2021, Pkl. 23:20 WIB
Chronology :
• Due to the rainfall that flushed the Kec. Dumoga since yesterday afternoon around pkl. 15:00 WITA to 04:00 (early morning) WITA causing flooding on Thursday, September 09, 2021, Pkl. 05:30 WITA in several villages in the Dumoga area
Location :
• Kec. Dumoga Timur
- Ds. Kembang Merta
- Ds. Amertha Buana
- Kel. Imandi
- Ds. Mogoyunggung
- Ds. Mogoyunggung 1
- Ds. Mogoyunggung 2
- Ds. Tonom
• Kec. Dumoga Tengah
- Ds. Ibolian
• Kec. Dumoga Tenggara
- Ds. Dumara
- Ds. Tapadaka Satu
- Ds. Konarom
Impacts:
• 483 families/1,919 people affected
Material Losses:
• 473 housing units
• ± Flood depth 50 cm to 1 meter
Effort :
• Personnel of TRC-PB BPBD Kab. Bolmong was already at the scene to collect data with the District and Village Governments
Latest Condition:
• The water has receded starting at 10.00 WITA & the affected and displaced people have returned to their homes to carry out cleaning and carry out activities as usual
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Bolaang Mongondow
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops