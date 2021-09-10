Indonesia, Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi (9 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bolaang Mongondow

DESCRIPTION

Development of Floods in Kab. Bolaang Mongondow, Prov. North Sulawesi

UPDATE : Thursday, 09 September 2021, Pkl. 23:20 WIB

Chronology :

• Due to the rainfall that flushed the Kec. Dumoga since yesterday afternoon around pkl. 15:00 WITA to 04:00 (early morning) WITA causing flooding on Thursday, September 09, 2021, Pkl. 05:30 WITA in several villages in the Dumoga area

Location :

• Kec. Dumoga Timur

- Ds. Kembang Merta

- Ds. Amertha Buana

- Kel. Imandi

- Ds. Mogoyunggung

- Ds. Mogoyunggung 1

- Ds. Mogoyunggung 2

- Ds. Tonom

• Kec. Dumoga Tengah

- Ds. Ibolian

• Kec. Dumoga Tenggara

- Ds. Dumara

- Ds. Tapadaka Satu

- Ds. Konarom

Impacts:

• 483 families/1,919 people affected

Material Losses:

• 473 housing units

• ± Flood depth 50 cm to 1 meter

Effort :

• Personnel of TRC-PB BPBD Kab. Bolmong was already at the scene to collect data with the District and Village Governments

Latest Condition:

• The water has receded starting at 10.00 WITA & the affected and displaced people have returned to their homes to carry out cleaning and carry out activities as usual

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Bolaang Mongondow

