Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi (22 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bolaang Mongondow

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Bolaang Mongondow, Prov. North Sulawesi

Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain accompanied by the overflowing of the Sangkub River on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Pkl. 11.15 WITA

Location :
Kec. Sangkup
• Ds. Busisinggo
• Ds. Mukosato

Impacts:
• 4 HH / 11 displaced
• ±70 Affected HHs

Material Losses:
• 70 houses
• Flood depth 30 – 75 Cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. North Bolaang Mongondow conducts a quick study and coordinates with relevant agencies

Source :
• Pusdalop BPBD Kab. North Bolaang Mongondow

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

