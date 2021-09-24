Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi (22 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bolaang Mongondow
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Bolaang Mongondow, Prov. North Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain accompanied by the overflowing of the Sangkub River on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Pkl. 11.15 WITA
Location :
Kec. Sangkup
• Ds. Busisinggo
• Ds. Mukosato
Impacts:
• 4 HH / 11 displaced
• ±70 Affected HHs
Material Losses:
• 70 houses
• Flood depth 30 – 75 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. North Bolaang Mongondow conducts a quick study and coordinates with relevant agencies
Source :
• Pusdalop BPBD Kab. North Bolaang Mongondow
