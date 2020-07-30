Indonesia, Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow, North Sulawesi (08:37 Jul 28 2020)

Description

[8:37 AM, 7/28/2020] +65 9383 4398: UPDATE OF DISASTER EVENT REPORT IN BOLAANG MONGONDOW DISTRICT

Permission to report Update on Flood & Landslide Disaster events: -️ TIME: Update, Monday, July 27, 2020 Pkl. 6:00 pm

IMPACT LOCATION Kec. West Dumoga:

Doloduo Village (22 KK / 81 People): 22 House Units 9 RR Home Units (Kitchen) 13 Affected / Inundated House Units Doloduo III Village (18 KK / 62 People): 18 Housing units affected / flooded Connecting Road Doloduo III Village - Toraut Ambles Village and can only be passed by 2 Wheel Vehicles. Ikhwan Village (14 KK / 66 Life): 14 Housing Units ... [1:40 PM, 7/28/2020] +65 9383 4398: Dear Head of BNPB reported DH. Gen: Desa Wangga Baru (70 households / 289 people): 5 House Unit RR (Kitchen Section) 1 RR Home Unit 64 Housing Units affected / flooded Desa Matayangan (4 households / 18 people) 4 Affected Housing Units with Details: 2 units of flooded houses and hospitals (kitchen) 1 Unit of flooded house and RR (Kitchen) 1 House Unit is flooded Access to the village of Matayangan which was previously isolated, is now normal and can be passed by all types of vehicles Uuwan Village (2 KK / 11 Souls) 1 RR Home Unit 1 Affected / Flooded House Unit

Kec. Dumoga Tengah 1. Kosio Parent Village (12 KK / 37 People): 1 Drift House Unit 8 Houses affected / flooded Bridging Bridge of Kosio Kec. Dumoga Tengah & Kec. West Dumoga Pkl. 07.00 Wita Ambles in the Oprit along - / + 7 Meters.

Kosio Barat Village (107 families / 368 people): 1 Drift House Unit 1 RB House Unit 2 Hospital Houses Unit 4 RR Home Units 96 Housing units affected / flooded

Kec. North Dumoga: 1. South Dondomon Village (26 families / 84 people): 26 Housing units affected / flooded

-️CHRONOLOGICAL: Rain with moderate to high intensity that hit the Bolaang Mongondow region caused the Ongkag River in Dumoga and Kosinggolan Dam Water Discharge to overflow and inundate residential areas and damage other public facilities with water levels of 50 cm - 200 meters. North Sulawesi BMKG previously issued an early warning related to the Potential of Extreme Weather

-️ FURTHER ACTION & CONDITION:

1️⃣ Status of Emergency Response Floods & Landslides determined by the Regent of Bolmong for 14 Days TMT 25 July - 07 August 2020

2️⃣ BPBD Bolmong coordinates with the Department of Public Works & Public Works, National Road Implementation Office Wil. XV of North Sulawesi and North Sulawesi River Basin Office to jointly conduct a Rapid Assessment & Identification of damage to facilities & infrastructure affected by the Flood.

3️⃣ Currently BPJN Region XV of North Sulawesi is still working on making an Emergency / Bally bridge to accelerate the restoration of transportation access.

4️⃣ BPBD Bolmong carries out cleaning / repairing alternative pathways Via Kosio - Uuwan Irrigation Channels Using Heavy Equipment.

5️⃣ Cleaning of Landslide Material covering the Doloduo-Molibagu road section by BPJN Region XV Sulut and Balai Sungai Sulut I region continues to be maximized and now the road access to the village of Matayangan is normal and can be passed by all types of vehicles post-isolated

6️⃣ Emergency Response Posts start receiving assistance from agencies, communities and businesses to be distributed to affected citizens.

7️⃣ Aid that came into the Emergency Response Post today came from: - Social Service Prov. ignite - PT. Pertamina Sulut in the form of LPG cylinders for public kitchen needs.

8️⃣ BPBD Prov. North Sulawesi, led directly by the Head of BPBD together with the Team, today provided assistance to the Emergency Response Post and Logistics support for affected communities.

URGENT NEEDS:

Emergency bridge

Fast food

-️WEAT WEATHER: For the current weather conditions in the Dumoga region visually it is generally still thick clouds / cloudy.

-️ PERSONAL INVOLVEMENT:

1️⃣ BPBD Bolmong

2️⃣ BPBD Prov. ignite

3️⃣ Dinas PU & PR

4️⃣ Tagana Dinsos

5️⃣ Health Service

6️⃣ Satpol-PP

7️⃣ TNI / POLRI

8️⃣ BPJN Region XV North Sulawesi

9️⃣ BWS Sulut I

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bolaang Mongondonw, North Sulawesi

Casualties

Affected Families: 275

Affected Persons: 1016

Damages

**Damaged houses: **258

**Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): **3

**Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): **1 bridge