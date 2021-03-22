Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province (18:00 Mar 14 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Bojonegoro, Prov. East Java
Chronology:
• High intensity rain which caused the soko river to overflow on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 18.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Temayang
Ds. Kedungsumber
Fatalities :
• 130 households affected
Material Disadvantages:
• 120 housing units affected
• 10 hectares of onion plantation land affected
• 4 points of the embankment were broken
• TMA 20 - 50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro coordinates with related SKPDs to monitor and collect data on the location of the incident
State of the art:
• The flood has receded
Source:
• BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 130
Affected Persons: 650
Damages
Damaged houses: 120Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 4 points of embankmentLoss of livelihood sources: 10 Ha of onion plantation