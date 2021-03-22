Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province (18:00 Mar 14 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Bojonegoro, Prov. East Java

Chronology:

• High intensity rain which caused the soko river to overflow on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 18.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Temayang

Ds. Kedungsumber

Fatalities :

• 130 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

• 120 housing units affected

• 10 hectares of onion plantation land affected

• 4 points of the embankment were broken

• TMA 20 - 50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro coordinates with related SKPDs to monitor and collect data on the location of the incident

State of the art:

• The flood has receded

Source:

• BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 130

Affected Persons: 650

Damages

Damaged houses: 120Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 4 points of embankmentLoss of livelihood sources: 10 Ha of onion plantation