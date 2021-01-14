Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province (15:00 Jan 9 2021)

Floods in the District. Bojonegoro Prov. East Java

Location:

Trucuk Sub-district: Sumberejo and Guyangan village

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rain, the Kening River would overflow on Saturday, January 9, 2021 Pkl. 15:00 WIB

Casualty:

• 731 people affected

Material losss:

• 68 housing units

• 5 public facilities

• 39 Ha of rice fields

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

