Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province (15:00 Jan 9 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. Bojonegoro Prov. East Java
Location:
Trucuk Sub-district: Sumberejo and Guyangan village
Chronology:
• Due to high-intensity rain, the Kening River would overflow on Saturday, January 9, 2021 Pkl. 15:00 WIB
Casualty:
• 731 people affected
Material losss:
• 68 housing units
• 5 public facilities
• 39 Ha of rice fields
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bojonegoro Regency, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 146
Affected Persons: 731
Damages
Damaged houses: 68Damaged public buildings / facilities: 5Loss of livelihood sources: 39 ha pf rice fields