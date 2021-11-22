Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro Regency (East Java) (19 Nov 2021)
Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 19 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000990-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Fri, 19 Nov 2021 10:39:55
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bojonegoro
DESCRIPTION
Early Warning:
• Applicable November 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 22, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. East Java with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. East Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• Triggered by heavy rains that hit the district. Tambakrejo starts at 1 p.m. 18.00 - 21.00 WIB resulted in the overflow of the Ngengo river on Friday, 19 November 2021, Pkl. 19.00 WIB
Location :
district. Tambakrejo
• Ds. design
Fatalities :
• ± 20 households affected
• ± 6 isolated RTs with a total of 500 people
Material Losses:
• 20 houses affected
• 1 fasdik (SD Ngancang 3)
• 1 polindes
• 1 Mosque
• 2 bridges connecting Dusun drift
• 1 access to the main Dusun road is cut off
• TDC ± 40 cm
Effort :
• Kab. BPBD Team. Bojonegoro visited the location, coordinated with the Village and District Governments to collect data
District BPBD Team. Bojonegoro releases overflow flood incident
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has receded
• Affected residents clean up the remaining flood/mud material in their respective homes
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops