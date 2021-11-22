Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro Regency (East Java) (19 Nov 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 19 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000990-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 19 Nov 2021 10:39:55

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bojonegoro

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Applicable November 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 22, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. East Java with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. East Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Triggered by heavy rains that hit the district. Tambakrejo starts at 1 p.m. 18.00 - 21.00 WIB resulted in the overflow of the Ngengo river on Friday, 19 November 2021, Pkl. 19.00 WIB

Location :

district. Tambakrejo

• Ds. design

Fatalities :

• ± 20 households affected

• ± 6 isolated RTs with a total of 500 people

Material Losses:

• 20 houses affected

• 1 fasdik (SD Ngancang 3)

• 1 polindes

• 1 Mosque

• 2 bridges connecting Dusun drift

• 1 access to the main Dusun road is cut off

• TDC ± 40 cm

Effort :

• Kab. BPBD Team. Bojonegoro visited the location, coordinated with the Village and District Governments to collect data

District BPBD Team. Bojonegoro releases overflow flood incident

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has receded

• Affected residents clean up the remaining flood/mud material in their respective homes

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

