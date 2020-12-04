Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro, East Java (18:00 Dec 1 2020)

Description

Due to the floods came from Desa Kunci and Sumberarum, Subdistrict Dander yesterday began to spill over to Desa Sukorejo since Sunday, 29 November 2020 at 21.04 (GMT+7).

Updated situation on Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 18:00 (GMT+7): - The flood has receded with inundation level 30-60 cm

Source: BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bojonegoro, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 1493

Affected Persons: 7465

Damages

Damaged houses: 1493Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 MosqueDamaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): ± 69 Land owned by residentsAccess to early warning: Yes