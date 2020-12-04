Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro, East Java (18:00 Dec 1 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Due to the floods came from Desa Kunci and Sumberarum, Subdistrict Dander yesterday began to spill over to Desa Sukorejo since Sunday, 29 November 2020 at 21.04 (GMT+7).

Updated situation on Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 18:00 (GMT+7): - The flood has receded with inundation level 30-60 cm

Source: BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bojonegoro, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 1493

Affected Persons: 7465

Damages

Damaged houses: 1493Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 MosqueDamaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): ± 69 Land owned by residentsAccess to early warning: Yes

