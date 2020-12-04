Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro, East Java (18:00 Dec 1 2020)
Description
Due to the floods came from Desa Kunci and Sumberarum, Subdistrict Dander yesterday began to spill over to Desa Sukorejo since Sunday, 29 November 2020 at 21.04 (GMT+7).
Updated situation on Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 18:00 (GMT+7): - The flood has receded with inundation level 30-60 cm
Source: BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bojonegoro, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 1493
Affected Persons: 7465
Damages
Damaged houses: 1493Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 MosqueDamaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): ± 69 Land owned by residentsAccess to early warning: Yes