Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro District, East Java Province (20:25 Jan 22 2021)

Description

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rain causing water to overflow from the Dander area on Friday, 22 January 2021 at 10.00 WIB

Fatalities :

• 55 people evacuated

• 116 HHs affected

Material loss:

• 116 housing units affected

• 54 Ha of affected rice fields

• 2 units of prayer rooms were affected

• 1 unit of village hall affected

• 1 school unit affected

• 1 village market unit affected

• water surface height: 20 - 120 cms

Action undertaken:

• BPBD Bojonegoro District conducted an assessment at the location of the incident

• BPBD Bojonegoro District set up a public kitchen in the village hall

Latest situation:

• Flood receded

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD East Java Province

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 116

Affected Persons: 580

Displaced Persons: 55

Damages

Damaged houses: 116 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 market, 2 praying places, 1 village hall Loss of livelihood sources: 54 ha