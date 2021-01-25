Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bojonegoro District, East Java Province (20:25 Jan 22 2021)
Description
Chronology:
• Due to high-intensity rain causing water to overflow from the Dander area on Friday, 22 January 2021 at 10.00 WIB
Fatalities :
• 55 people evacuated
• 116 HHs affected
Material loss:
• 116 housing units affected
• 54 Ha of affected rice fields
• 2 units of prayer rooms were affected
• 1 unit of village hall affected
• 1 school unit affected
• 1 village market unit affected
• water surface height: 20 - 120 cms
Action undertaken:
• BPBD Bojonegoro District conducted an assessment at the location of the incident
• BPBD Bojonegoro District set up a public kitchen in the village hall
Latest situation:
• Flood receded
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD East Java Province
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
