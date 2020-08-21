Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java Province (20:44 Aug 17 2020)
Description
FLOOD IN THE KAB. BOGOR, PROV. WEST JAVA
Fatalities:
- 47 families / 182 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
47 housing units were submerged
1 unit of the Leuwisadeng sub-district office was submerged
1 unit of submerged pioneer SDN
TMA 30 - 50 cm
Chronological:
- Due to heavy rain and silting, causing the Cibeber River to overflow into the settlement on Sunday, August 16, 2020, Pukul. 2020, when the flood has receded.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bogor Regency, West Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 47
Affected Persons: 182
Damages
Damaged houses: 47
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1