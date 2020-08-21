Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java Province (20:44 Aug 17 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

FLOOD IN THE KAB. BOGOR, PROV. WEST JAVA

Fatalities:

  • 47 families / 182 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • 47 housing units were submerged

  • 1 unit of the Leuwisadeng sub-district office was submerged

  • 1 unit of submerged pioneer SDN

  • TMA 30 - 50 cm

Chronological:

  • Due to heavy rain and silting, causing the Cibeber River to overflow into the settlement on Sunday, August 16, 2020, Pukul. 2020, when the flood has receded.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bogor Regency, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 47
Affected Persons: 182

Damages

Damaged houses: 47
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1

Related Content