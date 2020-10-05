Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java Province (14:30 Oct 2 2020)

Floods in Kab. Bogor, Prov. West Java

Chronology:

  • There was a flood on Friday, October 02, 2020, around Pkl. 16.30 WIB due to heavy rain with a high enough intensity, resulting in the overflowing of the Pelayangan river

Fatalities :

  • 120 families / 370 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • 114 housing units affected

  • TMA 20-100 cm

State of the art:

  • Currently the flood has receded

TEAM I Pusdalops BNPB

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bogor Regency, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 120
Affected Persons: 370
Displaced Persons: 0
Evacuation Centre: 0

Damages

Damaged houses: 114 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 0 Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 0 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 0 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 0 Loss of livelihood sources: 0 Cost of Damage (USD): 0 Cost of Assistance (USD): 0

