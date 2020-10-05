Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java Province (14:30 Oct 2 2020)
Description
Floods in Kab. Bogor, Prov. West Java
Chronology:
- There was a flood on Friday, October 02, 2020, around Pkl. 16.30 WIB due to heavy rain with a high enough intensity, resulting in the overflowing of the Pelayangan river
Fatalities :
- 120 families / 370 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
114 housing units affected
TMA 20-100 cm
State of the art:
- Currently the flood has receded
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bogor Regency, West Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 120
Affected Persons: 370
Displaced Persons: 0
Evacuation Centre: 0
Damages
Damaged houses: 114 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 0 Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 0 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 0 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 0 Loss of livelihood sources: 0 Cost of Damage (USD): 0 Cost of Assistance (USD): 0