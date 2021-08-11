Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (9 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Bogor, Prov. West Java

Chronology :

• Due to high and continuous rain, which caused the overflow of the Manceri River in Parung Panjang District and Cingdangder River in Cigudeg District on Monday, 09 August 2021 Pkl. 02.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Parung Panjang

• Ds. Dago Hilir

Kec. Cigudeg

• Ds. Rengasjajar

Casualties:

• 54 families / 255 people affected

• 25 families / 95 people evacuated

With the following details:

Kec. Parung Panjang:

• 22 families / 80 people affected (data collection)

Kec. Cigudeg:

• 32 families / 175 people affected

• 25 families / 95 people evacuated

Material Losses:

Total Loss:

• 54 housing units affected

• 1 bridge

• 1 education facility

With the following details:

Kec. Parung Panjang:

• 22 houses

• 1 bridge

• Flood depth 100 Cm

Kec. Cigudeg:

• 32 houses

• 1 education facility

• Flood depth 150 Cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinates with local officials

• BPBD Kab. Bogor does an assessment

• BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts analysis

Latest Condition:

• The water has receded

• There is still a lot of mud material in the affected houses

Urgent needs :

• Emergency response needs

• Mud material cleaning tool

Source :

Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

