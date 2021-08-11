Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (9 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Bogor, Prov. West Java
Chronology :
• Due to high and continuous rain, which caused the overflow of the Manceri River in Parung Panjang District and Cingdangder River in Cigudeg District on Monday, 09 August 2021 Pkl. 02.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Parung Panjang
• Ds. Dago Hilir
Kec. Cigudeg
• Ds. Rengasjajar
Casualties:
• 54 families / 255 people affected
• 25 families / 95 people evacuated
With the following details:
Kec. Parung Panjang:
• 22 families / 80 people affected (data collection)
Kec. Cigudeg:
• 32 families / 175 people affected
• 25 families / 95 people evacuated
Material Losses:
Total Loss:
• 54 housing units affected
• 1 bridge
• 1 education facility
With the following details:
Kec. Parung Panjang:
• 22 houses
• 1 bridge
• Flood depth 100 Cm
Kec. Cigudeg:
• 32 houses
• 1 education facility
• Flood depth 150 Cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinates with local officials
• BPBD Kab. Bogor does an assessment
• BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts analysis
Latest Condition:
• The water has receded
• There is still a lot of mud material in the affected houses
Urgent needs :
• Emergency response needs
• Mud material cleaning tool
Source :
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
