Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (8 Nov 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 07 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000931-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021 07:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
high-intensity rain with a long duration resulting in the overflow of the new river's water discharge into residential areas On Sunday, 07 November 2021 8:10 p.m. WIB
Location:
Kec. Sukaraja
-Ds. Pasirlaja
Impacts:
• 26 families / 104 people affected
Damages:
• 26 houses
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinated with local officials to carry out assessments and evacuations.
Latest Condition:
• Currently the flood in that location has receded and the river flow has returned to normal
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
