Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (8 Nov 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 07 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000931-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
high-intensity rain with a long duration resulting in the overflow of the new river's water discharge into residential areas On Sunday, 07 November 2021 8:10 p.m. WIB

Location:
Kec. Sukaraja
-Ds. Pasirlaja

Impacts:
• 26 families / 104 people affected

Damages:
• 26 houses

Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinated with local officials to carry out assessments and evacuations.

Latest Condition:
• Currently the flood in that location has receded and the river flow has returned to normal

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

