Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (31 Oct 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 30 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000881-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 14:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• heavy rains with high intensity in the area resulting in high water discharge in Ciranggon River and overflowing flows due to narrowing of the river downstream On Saturday, October 30, 2021, 19:00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Gunung Putri

Ds. Tlajung Udik

Impacts:

• 60 affected households

Material Losses:

• 60 housing units affected

• Flood depth 20 - 50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bogor went to the location and coordinated with local officials

• BPBD TRC conducts an assessment at the scene

Up-to-date Condition:

• The water has gradually receded and residents have returned to their respective homes to clean up after the flood, the community has been given education and directions if heavy rains return to carry out self-evacuation.

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops