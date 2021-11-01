Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (31 Oct 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 30 Oct 2021
AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000881-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 14:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• heavy rains with high intensity in the area resulting in high water discharge in Ciranggon River and overflowing flows due to narrowing of the river downstream On Saturday, October 30, 2021, 19:00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Gunung Putri
Ds. Tlajung Udik
Impacts:
• 60 affected households
Material Losses:
• 60 housing units affected
• Flood depth 20 - 50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bogor went to the location and coordinated with local officials
• BPBD TRC conducts an assessment at the scene
Up-to-date Condition:
• The water has gradually receded and residents have returned to their respective homes to clean up after the flood, the community has been given education and directions if heavy rains return to carry out self-evacuation.
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops