Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (21 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Bogor, Prov. West Java

Early warning:

• Valid August 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 22, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in the West Java area with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. West Java forwarded the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Rain with high and continuous intensity, causing the overflow of the Manceri River flow resulting in flooding in residential areas on Saturday, August 21, 2021 Pkl. 16.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Parung Panjang

- Ds. Dago

Kec. Ciguded and Kec. Rumping (update)

Fatalities :

• ± 40 families / 147 people displaced in the Nurul Falah Bani Abah Islamic boarding school (data collection) - Kec Parung Panjang

- 65 families/ 263 people affected (Kec Ciguded and Kec. Rumping)

Material Losses:

Kec parung panjang

• ± 40 affected housing units (data collection)

• Flood depth ± 100 - 150 cm

Kec Ciguded and Kec. Rumping

65 houses

2 worship places

2 pesantren

Flood deptn mac 80 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bogor came to the location to collect data, coordinate with related parties and together with a joint team to evacuate affected residents

Source :

• Pusdalops Kab. Bogor

