Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (21 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Bogor, Prov. West Java
Early warning:
• Valid August 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 22, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in the West Java area with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. West Java forwarded the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• Rain with high and continuous intensity, causing the overflow of the Manceri River flow resulting in flooding in residential areas on Saturday, August 21, 2021 Pkl. 16.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Parung Panjang
- Ds. Dago
Kec. Ciguded and Kec. Rumping (update)
Fatalities :
• ± 40 families / 147 people displaced in the Nurul Falah Bani Abah Islamic boarding school (data collection) - Kec Parung Panjang
- 65 families/ 263 people affected (Kec Ciguded and Kec. Rumping)
Material Losses:
Kec parung panjang
• ± 40 affected housing units (data collection)
• Flood depth ± 100 - 150 cm
Kec Ciguded and Kec. Rumping
65 houses
2 worship places
2 pesantren
Flood deptn mac 80 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bogor came to the location to collect data, coordinate with related parties and together with a joint team to evacuate affected residents
Source :
• Pusdalops Kab. Bogor
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops