Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (19 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021

**AHADID : **AHA-FL-2021-000831-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity rain and the large amount of water in the Kemuning River, the river embankment burst on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, at Pkl. 18.00 WIB

Location :
Kec. Bojong Gede
• Ds. Waringin Jaya

Impacts:
• 112 families / 450 people affected

Material Losses:
• ± 112 housing units affected
• Flood depth 20 - 40 cm

Effort :
• BPBD Prov. West Java in coordination with BPBD Kab. Bogor
• BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts an assessment at the location with local officials

Latest Condition:
• Currently the inundation has receded and the embankment is temporarily closed using sacks

Source :
• Prov. West Java

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content