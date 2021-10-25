Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (19 Oct 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021
**AHADID : **AHA-FL-2021-000831-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021 18:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity rain and the large amount of water in the Kemuning River, the river embankment burst on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, at Pkl. 18.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Bojong Gede
• Ds. Waringin Jaya
Impacts:
• 112 families / 450 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 112 housing units affected
• Flood depth 20 - 40 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Prov. West Java in coordination with BPBD Kab. Bogor
• BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts an assessment at the location with local officials
Latest Condition:
• Currently the inundation has receded and the embankment is temporarily closed using sacks
Source :
• Prov. West Java
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
