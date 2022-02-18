Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency (West Java) (16 Feb 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 16 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000191-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 16 Feb 2022 22:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Prolonged heavy rainfall and overflowing of Cileungsi River

Location:
• Kec. Gunung Putri
- Ds. Bojong Kulur

Efforts:
• BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts monitoring and early warning dissemination
• BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinates with Bekasi Dam Agencies
• Enabling the Flood Pump
• BPBD Kab. Bogor together with volunteers evacuate residents to safer locations

Urgent Needs: Logistics and Cleaning Tools

Latest Condition: Flooding starts to receded

