Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (15 Aug 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 15 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000886-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 15 Aug 2022 20:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Chronology: Triggered by overflowing floods from hotel construction materials and garbage carried by water flows, creating waterways or culverts in Mutiara Hijau housing estate that lead to the Setu Bantenan stream stagnates or does not flow normally, thus causing water to overflow and pool in the housing. about ± 100 cm. on Monday. August 15, 2022, p.m. 20.30 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. West Java forwards the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency / City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency / City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters

Location :

district. Cibinong

Ds. Pakansari

Impact:

• 142 families / 486people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 122 housing units affected

• 1 unit of mosque affected

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts a quick review and coordinates with related agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• Currently the water level begins to recede 20 cm

Urgent needs:

• Inflatable boat if the water level has not receded or increased

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

