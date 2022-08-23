Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (15 Aug 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 15 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000886-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Mon, 15 Aug 2022 20:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Chronology: Triggered by overflowing floods from hotel construction materials and garbage carried by water flows, creating waterways or culverts in Mutiara Hijau housing estate that lead to the Setu Bantenan stream stagnates or does not flow normally, thus causing water to overflow and pool in the housing. about ± 100 cm. on Monday. August 15, 2022, p.m. 20.30 WIB
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. West Java forwards the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency / City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency / City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters
Location :
district. Cibinong
Ds. Pakansari
Impact:
• 142 families / 486people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 122 housing units affected
• 1 unit of mosque affected
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• There isn't any
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts a quick review and coordinates with related agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• Currently the water level begins to recede 20 cm
Urgent needs:
• Inflatable boat if the water level has not receded or increased
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
