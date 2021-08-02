Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (1 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Due to the long heavy rain on Sunday, 01 August 2021, pkl. 15:30 WIB, causing an overflow of water in the Kalibaru tributary which results in overflow of water to settlements and village road access with a TMA of 20 cm to 50 cm (Rawa Panjang), 20 - 130 cm (Pabuaran)

Location : Kec. Bojonggede, Ds. Rawa Panjang and Kel. Pabuaran

Fatalities :

Ds. Rawa Panjang: 15 families/60 people affected

Kel. Pabuaran: 54 families/ 130 people affected

Material Losses:

Rawa Panjang: ± 15 units of houses and roads affected

Pabuaran: 54 housing units

Efforts: BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinates with Village/District, Koramil, Fire & Volunteers to carry out data collection, water extraction and field analysis

Up-to-date Condition: Currently the flood has receded and the road access can be passed by vehicles

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor