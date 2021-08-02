Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor Regency, West Java (1 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Chronology : Due to the long heavy rain on Sunday, 01 August 2021, pkl. 15:30 WIB, causing an overflow of water in the Kalibaru tributary which results in overflow of water to settlements and village road access with a TMA of 20 cm to 50 cm (Rawa Panjang), 20 - 130 cm (Pabuaran)
Location : Kec. Bojonggede, Ds. Rawa Panjang and Kel. Pabuaran
Fatalities :
Ds. Rawa Panjang: 15 families/60 people affected
Kel. Pabuaran: 54 families/ 130 people affected
Material Losses:
Rawa Panjang: ± 15 units of houses and roads affected
Pabuaran: 54 housing units
Efforts: BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinates with Village/District, Koramil, Fire & Volunteers to carry out data collection, water extraction and field analysis
Up-to-date Condition: Currently the flood has receded and the road access can be passed by vehicles
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor