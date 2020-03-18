Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor District (01:00 Mar 18 2020)

Description

PUSDALOPS_PB REPORT BPBD BOGOR DISTRICT

Day / Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Start Time: 11.17 WIB

DISASTER ASSESMENT REPORT

REPORT OF EVENT

■ TYPES OF EVENT

Flood

■ TIME EVENT ON

Wednesday

Date: March 18 2020

Time. : 01.00.wib

■ LOCATION / PLACE OF EVENT

1. Kp. Kalisuren Rt. 02/05 Kalisuren Village, Tajur Halang District, Kabuoaten Bogor.

2. Kp. Lebakwangi Rt. 03/02 Pamagersari Village, Parung District, Bogor Regency.

■ GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION

The location of the event is in the following coordinates:

LAT: "S

Long: "E

■ CHRONICOLOGICAL EVENT

Due to the high intensity of rain and the duration is long enough so that it causes the angke times between Tajuhalang District and Parung District to overflow and cause water to rise as high as approximately 1M around the riverbanks.

■ TIME RESPONSE

Departing from Mako BPBD

At: 07.10

Arrived at the location

At: 07:40 a.m.

* Handling Time 1, hours at 11:15 WIB until 16: 30. WIB

Arrived at BPBD

O'clock:

■ IMPACT VICTIMS

1. Kp. Kalisuren Kalisuren Village Rt. 5/2

(24 families / 101 people)

2. Kp. Lebakwangi Rt. 02/02 Pamagersari Village

(50 families / 211 souls)

■ REPORTING VICTIMS

-

■ SOUL VICTIMS

-

■ STEP THAT WAS IMPLEMENTED TRC BPBD KAB BOGOR

1) Coordination with local authorities

2) Coordination with village officials

3) Data Collection (Assessment)

■ THE APARTMENTS INVOLVED IN THE FIELD

1.TRC BPBD of Bogor Regency

2. Local village officials

■ END SITUATION

Conducive

■ BASIC NEEDS

- Emergency Response Needs

- emergency response logistics

■ ANALYSIS

Affected victims now need emergency logistics

Casualties

| Affected Families: | 74 | | Affected Persons: | 312 |