Indonesia, Flooding in Bogor District (01:00 Mar 18 2020)
Description
PUSDALOPS_PB REPORT BPBD BOGOR DISTRICT
Day / Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Start Time: 11.17 WIB
DISASTER ASSESMENT REPORT
REPORT OF EVENT
■ TYPES OF EVENT
Flood
■ TIME EVENT ON
Wednesday
Date: March 18 2020
Time. : 01.00.wib
■ LOCATION / PLACE OF EVENT
1. Kp. Kalisuren Rt. 02/05 Kalisuren Village, Tajur Halang District, Kabuoaten Bogor.
2. Kp. Lebakwangi Rt. 03/02 Pamagersari Village, Parung District, Bogor Regency.
■ GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION
The location of the event is in the following coordinates:
■ CHRONICOLOGICAL EVENT
Due to the high intensity of rain and the duration is long enough so that it causes the angke times between Tajuhalang District and Parung District to overflow and cause water to rise as high as approximately 1M around the riverbanks.
■ TIME RESPONSE
Departing from Mako BPBD
At: 07.10
Arrived at the location
At: 07:40 a.m.
* Handling Time 1, hours at 11:15 WIB until 16: 30. WIB
Arrived at BPBD
O'clock:
■ IMPACT VICTIMS
1. Kp. Kalisuren Kalisuren Village Rt. 5/2
(24 families / 101 people)
2. Kp. Lebakwangi Rt. 02/02 Pamagersari Village
(50 families / 211 souls)
■ REPORTING VICTIMS
■ SOUL VICTIMS
■ STEP THAT WAS IMPLEMENTED TRC BPBD KAB BOGOR
1) Coordination with local authorities
2) Coordination with village officials
3) Data Collection (Assessment)
■ THE APARTMENTS INVOLVED IN THE FIELD
1.TRC BPBD of Bogor Regency
2. Local village officials
■ END SITUATION
Conducive
■ BASIC NEEDS
- Emergency Response Needs
- emergency response logistics
■ ANALYSIS
Affected victims now need emergency logistics
|Country:
|Indonesia
|Affected Area / Region:
|Bogor District
Casualties
| Affected Families: | 74 | | Affected Persons: | 312 |