Indonesia, Flooding in Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo Province (06:00 Jul 3 2020)

Description

Flooding in Kab. Boalemo, Prov. Gorontalo

Occasion: Friday, July 3, 2020, 06.00 WITA

Location

Prov. Gorontalo

Regency. Bone Bolango

Kec. Tilamuta

Kec. Dulupi

Kec. Paguyaman

Kec. Paguyaman Pantai

Fatalities

895 HH / 2,991 Affected souls

Material Losses

895 affected housing units (temporary data)

broken several dykes

Chronological

Due to rain with high intensity causing water to overflow in four districts

Effort

TRC BPBD Kab. Boalemo did a quick assessment, evacuation and landing

The Boalemo District Head has reviewed the location to provide direction and assistance to affected victims

TRC BPBD Boalemo and Tagana opened a public kitchen and distributed fast food

Current Conditions

The weather is fine this afternoon and the water has receded (04 July 2020)

Additional Data

Country: Select

Affected Area / Region: Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 895

Affected Persons: 2991

Damages

Damaged houses: 895