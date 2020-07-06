Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo Province (06:00 Jul 3 2020)
Description
Flooding in Kab. Boalemo, Prov. Gorontalo
Occasion: Friday, July 3, 2020, 06.00 WITA
Location
Prov. Gorontalo
Regency. Bone Bolango
Kec. Tilamuta
Kec. Dulupi
Kec. Paguyaman
Kec. Paguyaman Pantai
Fatalities
895 HH / 2,991 Affected souls
Material Losses
895 affected housing units (temporary data)
broken several dykes
Chronological
Due to rain with high intensity causing water to overflow in four districts
Effort
TRC BPBD Kab. Boalemo did a quick assessment, evacuation and landing
The Boalemo District Head has reviewed the location to provide direction and assistance to affected victims
TRC BPBD Boalemo and Tagana opened a public kitchen and distributed fast food
Current Conditions
The weather is fine this afternoon and the water has receded (04 July 2020)
Additional Data
Country: Select
Affected Area / Region: Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 895
Affected Persons: 2991
Damages
Damaged houses: 895